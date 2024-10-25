© 2024 WFAE

Union County: N.C. Senate District 35

WFAE | By Charlotte Ledger
Published October 25, 2024

N.C. Senate District 35 is the western part of Union County and a sliver of Cabarrus County along its southwestern border with Mecklenburg County. It is 22% Democrat, 41% Republican and 37% unaffiliated. Incumbent Republican Todd Johnson is seeking his fourth term.

Democrat Robin Mann

Mann is a real estate agent and educator for the N.C. Real Estate Commission. There is little other information online about why she is running or her political background. She appears to have graduated from St. Andrew’s Presbyterian College in Laurinburg. (Age ~50s)

Republican Todd Johnson

Johnson has been the incumbent since 2018 and the owner of an insurance company in Monroe. He says he holds conservative values, wants to cut taxes, improve infrastructure and reduce wasteful spending. He has a B.A. from UNC Chapel Hill. (Age ~46)
