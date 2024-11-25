© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Washed out road
Helene: Aftermath and Recovery
Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida on Sept. 26, 2024. Weakened to a tropical depression, the massive storm moved across the Carolinas dumping rain. The catastrophic flooding caused by Helene has devastated much of western South Carolina and North Carolina.

Buncombe County launches new Helene spending dashboard

BPR News | By Felicia Sonmez
Published November 25, 2024 at 4:03 PM EST
A screenshot of Buncombe County's Helene spending tracker on November 25, 2024.
Buncombe County Government
A screenshot of Buncombe County's Helene spending tracker on November 25, 2024.

The Buncombe County government on Monday launched a new website tracking the money it has spent related to Hurricane Helene.

The website allows users to explore the data in detail, with expenses searchable by category, date, vendor and amount.

"We have put together this dashboard to further our commitment to public transparency, particularly around Hurricane Helene," Matt Baker, who works for the county's Strategy and Innovation Department, told reporters at a regular press briefing Monday.

Baker said the project was developed in collaboration with the county Finance Department.

As of November 25, the county had spent more than $9 million in local tax money related to disaster response and the storm’s aftermath.

The website also shows "obligations," or expenses that have not yet been paid. That figure was nearly $17.5 million as of November 25.

“It is the intention of Buncombe County to seek reimbursement for Helene related spending, where allowable,” the website states. “Data is refreshed on a monthly basis and totals may change as spending activity is further evaluated as to how it relates to the disaster.”

Among expenses the county has paid to date, the largest spending categories are Payroll and Benefits, with about $3.5 million in spending, and Contracted Services, with $3.47 million. Lodging comes in third, with about $1 million.

To explore the tracker yourself, click here.
Tags
Business Business
Felicia Sonmez
Felicia Sonmez is a reporter covering growth and development for Blue Ridge Public Radio.
See stories by Felicia Sonmez