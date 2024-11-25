Buncombe County launches new Helene spending dashboard

The Buncombe County government on Monday launched a new website tracking the money it has spent related to Hurricane Helene.

The website allows users to explore the data in detail, with expenses searchable by category, date, vendor and amount.

"We have put together this dashboard to further our commitment to public transparency, particularly around Hurricane Helene," Matt Baker, who works for the county's Strategy and Innovation Department, told reporters at a regular press briefing Monday.

Baker said the project was developed in collaboration with the county Finance Department.

As of November 25, the county had spent more than $9 million in local tax money related to disaster response and the storm’s aftermath.

The website also shows "obligations," or expenses that have not yet been paid. That figure was nearly $17.5 million as of November 25.

“It is the intention of Buncombe County to seek reimbursement for Helene related spending, where allowable,” the website states. “Data is refreshed on a monthly basis and totals may change as spending activity is further evaluated as to how it relates to the disaster.”

Among expenses the county has paid to date, the largest spending categories are Payroll and Benefits, with about $3.5 million in spending, and Contracted Services, with $3.47 million. Lodging comes in third, with about $1 million.