Lame-duck NC Senate approves constitutional amendment ballot measures alongside veto override

The N.C. Senate voted along party lines Monday to put two proposed constitutional amendments before voters.

One of the amendments would lower the state's maximum income tax rate from 7% to 5%. That wouldn't change the current tax rate of 4.5% but would block some future increases.

Opponents of the measure say the change would tie the hands of future legislatures to raise revenue in response to natural disasters or other pressing state government needs.

"We obviously need adequate and sustainable revenue," said Heba Atwa of the left-leaning N.C. Budget and Tax Center. "Current and future voters want elected leaders to fund priorities that make our lives better, not undermine our ability to meet our needs."

The other amendment would require voters to show a photo ID when voting by mail. It would expand the current constitutional requirement to show ID when voting in person.

Republicans like Sen. Warren Daniel, R-Burke, say they want the constitution to match current state law that requires absentee voters to send a copy of their ID.

"This is a very highly popular measure, and was polled earlier this year and received support of 70% to 29%," Daniel said. "If you look at the actual bill language, all it does is strike six words in the current constitutional language."

The Senate tried back in June to put both questions on this year's ballot, but the House never took action on the proposals. Now they're pairing them with action on a priority for outgoing House Speaker Tim Moore — a resolution calling for a federal constitutional convention to put term limits on Congress. Moore sponsored that resolution back in 2023, but the Senate never took it up. He was elected to Congress last month after 11 terms in the N.C. House.

Both amendments would go before voters in the November 2026 election, the next statewide general election. By passing the amendment bills this month, Republicans will be able to get the questions on the ballot before they lose supermajority numbers in the legislature. Proposed constitutional amendments can't be vetoed by the governor, but they do require a three-fifths majority vote in both the House and Senate.

A veto override also passed the Senate Monday along party lines. That bill would take power over elections, utilities and other matters away from incoming Gov. Josh Stein and other newly elected Democrats.

Cooper vetoed that bill last week, calling it a "sham" because it's billed as a disaster relief measure but does little for western North Carolina's Helene recovery. He said the bill is unconstitutional because it would take away the governor's power to appoint members of the State Board of Elections and Utilities Commission.

The Senate's override vote was briefly interrupted when Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, presiding over the session, ejected the public from the chamber after protesters applauded and at least one shouted about their opposition.

"This is not a football game or a concert, the applause will not be tolerated," Robinson told the crowd.

The state House is expected to vote on the override next week. Three House Republicans voted against the bill initially, so it's unclear if the GOP will have the three-fifths majority needed in the House. Senate leader Phil Berger said he anticipates the override will pass in the House before the legislature adjourns for the year on Dec. 13.

Berger said Monday's action will likely be the final votes in his chamber until 2025.