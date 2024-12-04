© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Changing of the Guard
The transition to President-elect Donald Trump's second administration will have far-reaching implications at the national, state and local levels. "Changing of the Guard" highlights news from WFAE, NPR and partner news sites to help you understand the changes in the new Trump administration — and how it will affect your community.

Duke CFO survey shows companies want tax cuts and less regulation from Trump

WUNC | By Bradley George
Published December 4, 2024 at 3:20 PM EST
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, Thursday, Sept.12, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz.
Alex Brandon
/
AP
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, Thursday, Sept.12, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz.

A new Duke University survey shows corporate chief financial officers are feeling more optimistic about the economy, now that the election is over.

Using a 0-100 scale, the quarterly survey measures “CFO optimism” about the economy. That number jumped from 62.8 before the election to 68.8 following the November vote. Construction companies and manufacturers reported the largest increase.

Duke's Fuqua School of Business surveyed more than 500 corporate CFOs, in cooperation with Federal Reserve Banks in Atlanta and Richmond. Finance professor John Graham said one reason they're feeling better is because many companies expect the Trump administration to take a laxer approach to regulation.

"Companies are hoping for less regulation and less deterrence to acquisitions and things like that,” he said.

But Graham said some companies are nervous, especially ones that do business in Mexico and Canada because Trump has proposed tariffs on goods coming from those countries.

“Maybe not surprisingly, given all the rhetoric we've heard, concerns about tariffs jumped up,” Graham said. “A decent percentage of companies listed this as one of their top concerns, and among the firms that listed tariffs as a top concern, those companies, their optimism actually declined.”

Across the board, CFOs hope Trump will keep his promise to cut the corporate tax rate.

“Taxes are always important to companies. And so it's another policy let's say that they think is important, and they have their eye on very carefully now,” Graham said.
Tags
Business Business
Bradley George
Bradley George is WUNC's AM reporter. A North Carolina native, his public radio career has taken him to Atlanta, Birmingham, Nashville and most recently WUSF in Tampa. While there, he reported on the COVID-19 pandemic and was part of the station's Murrow award winning coverage of the 2020 election. Along the way, he has reported for NPR, Marketplace, The Takeaway, and the BBC World Service. Bradley is a graduate of Guilford College, where he majored in Theatre and German.
See stories by Bradley George