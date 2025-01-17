From Trump's second term to wildfires in LA, check out these podcasts

We are three weeks into 2025, it's time for some fresh podcasts. The NPR One team has podcast recommendations from across public media to start your year off right.

The podcast episode descriptions below are from podcast webpages and have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Trump's Terms - NPR

/ NPR / NPR

The Big Disaster: The Big Burn - LAist

/ LAist / LAist

State of the World from NPR - NPR

/ NPR / NPR

The Common - WBUR

/ WBUR / WBUR

Wild Card with Rachel Martin - NPR

/ NPR / NPR

NPR Explains… - NPR

/ NPR / NPR

An Arm and a Leg - KUOW

/ KUOW / KUOW

Throughline - NPR

/ NPR / NPR

The Dish - Michigan Public

/ Michigan Public / Michigan Public

Life Kit - NPR

/ NPR / NPR

Us & Them - West Virginia Public Broadcasting

/ West Virginia Public Broadcasting / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

NPR's Jessica Green and Jack Mitchell curated and produced this piece.

Copyright 2025 NPR