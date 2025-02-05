How the NC House's Helene recovery bill differs from Gov. Josh Stein's plan

The state House introduced a new $500 million Helene recovery funding bill Wednesday. The amount is about half of what Gov. Josh Stein proposed spending earlier this week, although the two plans for western North Carolina include many similar programs.

The House bill would help fund the rebuilding process for homes damaged in the storm, and it would help clean up debris and rebuild private roads and bridges. Republican Rep. John Bell, who co-chairs the House Select Committee on Helene Recovery, said the funding plan will get more tweaks before it becomes law. The House committee didn't take a vote on the legislation Wednesday, and Bell said committee members will have the opportunity to propose amendments to the funding plan next week.

"We have been in talks with our Senate counterparts," Bell said, and leading senators filed the early draft of a similar bill Wednesday. "We've been in talks with the governor's office, (Agriculture) Commissioner Troxler's office, and also other members of the Council of State to really try to put something forward to help the citizens of western North Carolina, and take the politics out of it. Of course, we know that no matter what appropriation we're able to do, it's never going to be enough."

Bell said it likely won't be the legislature's last Helene recovery bill, and the goal is to avoid spending state dollars on needs that can be handled through federal funds. Stein administration officials said last week that they expect to receive about $16 million from the federal government, but much of that money hasn't arrived yet, and it's still less than the amount the state had requested.

The bill notably doesn't include Stein's proposals for business recovery grants or summer school programs in counties that lost class time.

What both Stein and the House bill would fund:



$150 million for housing reconstruction, with a goal of setting up a program in the N.C. Department of Commerce that could be reimbursed by federal money later. Stein is also seeking $50 million for affordable housing construction and $25 million to help storm victims pay their rent, mortgage or utility bills.

Funding to repair and rebuild private roads and bridges — something that’s become a major public safety concern as emergency responders can’t quickly reach homes that have been cut off by washed-out roads and bridges. The House bill includes $10 million for that effort, while Stein wants $75 million.

Funding to state and local government agencies to remove storm debris, also a public safety issue due to concerns that downed trees and other debris could fuel wildfires or exacerbate future river and creek flooding. The House bill calls for $20 million for the program, while Stein is seeking $12 million.

Funding to repair state government facilities, including state parks and two state prisons that were damaged during Helene. Stein is calling for $135 million, while the House bill includes $60 million.

Funding for the N.C. Department of Agriculture to back “natural restoration projects that enable farmers in the affected area to resume production and protect communities against additional flood damage,” according to the House bill. The House wants $150 million for those projects, while Stein’s plan including $147 million to help farmers through a wider range of programs, including recovery grants to farmers who sustained crop losses.

What’s in the House bill:



$10 million to provide grants to nonprofit volunteer groups working on disaster relief

A mandate that the governor avoid using state funds to pay for things that will likely be covered by federal money

An extension of the current state of emergency declaration for Helene through June 1

What’s in Stein’s proposal that didn’t make it into the House bill:

