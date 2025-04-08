EPA has mostly wrapped Helene cleanup work, new regional leader says

This coverage is made possible through a partnership between BPR and Grist, a nonprofit environmental media organization.

A large portion of the Environmental Protection Agency’s post-hurricane work in western North Carolina is complete.

Kevin J. McOmber – recently hired by the Trump administration to run Region 4, which includes North Carolina – said work consisted of well testing, water system repairs, and cleanup of pollution that spilled into waterways as a result of the storm.

“One portion of our efforts in western North Carolina is complete, which was very focused on the cleanup of hazardous materials, especially as it's related to tanks that often float off during floods and whatnot,” McOmber said.

Since September, the EPA has removed 1,700 containers of hazardous materials from western North Carolina waterways, tested over 1,500 water samples from private wells, and worked with the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality and the Army Corps of Engineers to repair 250 drinking water and sewer systems.

McOmber said the EPA will continue to offer some assistance for Helene-related environmental issues as requested by the state. That includes addressing long-term environmental impacts from the storm and doling out loans for water system repairs.

However, they will be doing this with a significantly reduced staff. On a larger level, Region 4, like much of the agency, is following Trump's directives to downsize and remove parts of the agency.

“There were some programs that were eliminated as a result of the new priorities,” McOmber said.

These priorities have been termed “ Powering the Great American Comeback” by national EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, and include partnerships with private entities and streamlining regulations aimed at increasing investments, jobs and manufacturing.

“The first priority we have has been fairly consistent throughout the existence of the EPA, which is focused on clean air, clean water, and clean land,” McOmber said. “We're also going to be focused on restoring the American energy dominance that we once had, looking at permitting reform and the supportive growth of artificial intelligence. And then also supporting our automotive industry here in the US.”

A number of staff positions at Region 4 have been cut, and departments have been consolidated. McOmber did not say how many, but enough people are gone to sell off an entire floor of their Atlanta office. The EPA, along with other agencies, already has or plans to cut DEI initiatives and defund programs that reduce fossil fuel use and fight climate change.

