Asheville Tourists kick off home season despite ongoing construction

Asheville’s minor league baseball team, the Asheville Tourists, is back in action. After a three-game season opener in Greenville – where they went 1-2 – the Tourists held their home opener on Tuesday night, despite ongoing construction at McCormick Field.

Construction began last September, when the City of Asheville kicked off a $55.6 million renovation project . A new clubhouse, restaurant and party deck are some of the upgrades that are incoming, but they won’t be finished until the 2026 season.

For fans attending a home game, the construction might be noticeable, but it doesn’t get in the way of a good time, according to Tourists spokesperson Kyle Chandler.

“Once you're actually sitting down in the seat, your ballpark experience is not going to change,” he said. “It might look a little different on the sides of the playing field and as you're coming in, but at the end of the day, there's still going to be nine guys on each team who come out and take the field every night. And it's going to be an enjoyable experience.”

One other significant change is that parking will be very limited. Chandler recommends that visitors use the complimentary shuttle provided by Gray Line Trolley Tours, which will pick up fans from The Ironwood Parking Garage – located at 45 Federal Alley – on the South Slope.

Construction aside, this year’s team is packing some offensive power, according to Chandler.

“They hit six home runs on Sunday, all solo homers from six different guys,” he said. “So it seems like they have a good variety of bats who can get it done at the plate.”

The Tourists play the Greenville Drive at home for the next four evenings.