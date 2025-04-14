Riggs plans appeal to argue military and overseas ballots should count

North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Allison Riggs says she will continue her legal fight to have the votes of military service members and overseas voters count in her race for reelection.

Riggs plans to appeal a decision by the state Supreme Court that could throw out thousands of absentee ballots.

Riggs, a Democrat, leads Republican Jefferson Griffin by 734 votes in the race to keep her seat on the Supreme Court, but Griffin is contesting ballots for thousands of troops and overseas voters who did not submit photo IDs.

