Grupo Frontera: Tiny Desk Concert

Grupo Frontera, which was headlining backyard bailes well before stadium shows, feels perfectly made for Tiny Desk. Beneath the glow of fluorescent office lights and backed against trinket-stuffed shelves, the match feels divinely ordained.

Normally, jazzy vocal trills and norteño cumbia rhythms are star-crossed lovers, but not at the Tiny Desk. At the center of a pop-infused reinvigoration of traditional Mexican sounds, the members of Grupo Frontera are masters of unlikely pairings. Mega-producer and songwriter Edgar Barrera discovered Grupo Frontera at a quinceañera in his hometown, enthralled by the band's authenticity. He encouraged the band's Texas-bred beats, killer melodies and contemporary lyrics.

There's no better space to highlight the impressive musicality of the group and stunning vocals of Payo Solis than in a stripped-down setting. "Yo nací pa' querer a la que no me quiere (I was born to love the one who doesn't love me)," Payo coos. But it's hard to feel heartbroken when desamor sounds so smooth.

SET LIST

"un x100to"

"Hecha Pa' Mi"

"Ángel"

"Por Qué Será"

"EL AMOR DE SU VIDA"

MUSICIANS

Payo Solis: vocals

Juan Cantú: accordion

Julián Peña: congas, bongos

Beto Acosta: bajo quinto

Carlos Guerrero: drums

Daniel Uribe: pedal steel, guitar

Patricia Ligia: bass

Monty Rivera: keys, background vocals

Catherine "Cathia" Ochoa: background vocals

MJ Songstress: background vocals

Ella Bric: trumpet

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Anamaria Sayre

Director: Joshua Bryant

Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Video Editor: Maia Stern

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Grace Raver

Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai

Production Assistants: Ashley Pointer, Dora Levite

Photographer: Michael Zamora

Tiny Desk Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Copyright 2025 NPR