Why Israel plans to limit life-saving aid into Gaza. And, Diddy's trial begins today

Today's top stories

Israel's cabinet approved a plan last night to limit the way food and supplies are distributed in Gaza, saying it's the only way it will allow food back into the area. An Israeli official says it's part of a plan to take over more territory and expand the war. Main aid groups in Gaza, including the United Nations, are refusing to take part in the plan.

Jehad Alshrafi / AP / AP Palestinians receive bags of flour and other humanitarian aid distributed by UNRWA, the U.N. agency helping Palestinian refugees, in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, on Tuesday.

🎧 NPR's Daniel Estrin spoke to five people with knowledge of the plan, including an Israeli official. All five spoke on condition of anonymity, because the details haven't been officially released. The plan would shut down hundreds of community kitchens and food distribution points. Estrin says Israel would allow around four to 10 aid centers in southern Gaza. The Israeli official said the strategy behind the plan is to get Palestinians to move to a smaller consolidated area. The army has started calling up thousands of soldiers to assist in the plan. The U.N. and aid partners said the plan is unacceptable and life-saving supplies cannot be used to achieve military goals.

Jury selection for Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial begins today in New York City. The media mogul, who's been in custody since his arrest in September 2024, faces charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transporting to engage in prostitution. Combs pleaded not guilty on all charges.

🎧 Combs' alleged activities center around the abuse of women and others around him, and the use of his power and business to protect himself from repercussions, NPR's Isabella Gomez Sarmiento tells Up First. To get a sense of potential jurors' opinions on the case, the prosecution and defense submitted proposed questionnaires with questions about how they feel about wealthy celebrities and what kind of music they listen to. The jury selection is scheduled for the entirety of this week.

Does a president need to uphold the Constitution? "I don't know," President Trump said in an interview with Meet the Press. His answer came after a series of questions about the Fifth Amendment and the right to due process for people, including non-citizens, in the U.S. In the interview, he also celebrated his regularly changing tariffs and said they could be permanent. When asked about the economy and whether a recession in the short term would be beneficial in the long term, Trump said the U.S. is in a time of transformation, and that "we're going to do fantastically."

Today's listen

Amy Sussman / Getty Images / Getty Images Ledisi attends the 2025 Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 29 in Inglewood, California.

R&B singer Ledisi is about to embark on her tour for her 14th album, The Crown. Morning Edition host Michel Martin told the singer during an interview that she noticed that the body of her music is upbeat, when a lot of popular music is sad. Ledisi said that heading into this year, she wanted everything to feel good. "I still talked about the complexities of life and love and letting go of love, but still always ending on the idea of hope," Ledisi said to Martin. Listen to snippets of music from Ledisi's latest album.

Life advice

Wenjing Yang for NPR / When the economy is hard to predict, tried-and-true financial advice will serve you well, says Lauryn Williams, a certified financial planner and founder of Worth Winning.

Amid stock market volatility and concerns about rising prices, you might be anxious about your finances. When the economy feels unpredictable, relying on established financial advice can be beneficial. Lauryn Williams, certified financial planner and founder of Worth Winning, explains how to navigate these tricky times to NPR's Life Kit.

💵 Stick to buying the necessities and consider waiting to purchase large, unnecessary items. Exercise restraint instead of stockpiling items.

💵 Beware of scams, which tend to ramp up around financial crises. Avoid people who pressure you to take quick action.

💵 Educate yourself about what is happening, but don't let the news, social media, or group chats on the economy incite fear.

💵 If possible, continue building up your emergency fund and short-term savings. If the economy goes down, you will need something to help you through the hard times.

For more guidance on how to prepare for economic uncertainty, listen to this episode of NPR's Life Kit. Subscribe to the Life Kit newsletter for expert advice on love, money, relationships and more.

3 things to know before you go

Abbie Parr / AP / AP Sovereignty, ridden by Junior Alvarado, left, crosses the finish line to win the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race followed by Journalism, ridden by Umberto Rispoli, at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Louisville, Ky.

Sovereignty won the Kentucky Derby on a rain-soaked track on Saturday, beating out Journalism, the favorite to win the race. The Faces of Gun Violence exhibit at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives headquarters has been taken down. It showed portraits of 120 people killed by gun violence in the U.S. Brazilian police say they prevented a planned bomb attack that was targeting Lady Gaga's free concert in Rio de Janeiro Saturday night. More than 2 million people attended.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

