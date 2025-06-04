© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

NC General Assembly advances two immigration enforcement bills

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published June 4, 2025 at 12:16 PM EDT
The Legislative Building in Raleigh.
JMTURNER
/
Wikimedia Commons
The Legislative Building in Raleigh.

The North Carolina General Assembly pushed forward two bills Wednesday that would require statewide cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The state Senate Judiciary Committee heard House Bill 318, which would require sheriffs to keep undocumented inmates for at least 48 hours past their release date. They would also have to notify ICE two hours before an inmate is released.

Democratic Sen. Sydney Batch of Wake County spoke against the bill at Wednesday’s hearing, saying victims impacted by a crime would not receive justice if the accused are turned over to ICE rather than facing local charges.

“That is, frankly, who is most harmed and aggrieved in this process, and they absolutely deserve their day in court — and any further consequences, obviously, that can be met by the person who committed the crime in the first place," Batch said.

The House also voted to pass Senate Bill 153, which would require all state law enforcement agencies to cooperate with ICE. The bill now heads back to the Senate for a final vote before possibly going to Gov. Josh Stein’s desk.

Sign up for EQUALibrium
Tags
Politics ImmigrationImmigration and Customs Enforcement
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger