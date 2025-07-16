‘Love Back’: WNC sends flood relief to Texas

In the wake of deadly floods in Texas , organizations that supplied locals during Hurricane Helene sprang into action to send help.

Beloved Asheville Co-Director Gustavo “Ponkho” Bermejo says that he remembers feeling shock and devastation after Helene – but also how folks from across the country came to help.

“I remember…the first feeling that you start having is: we don't have cell phone signal, we don't have water, we don't have power - we were thinking there was no other hope,” Bermejo said.

He remembers people from Texas driving about 20 hours to help.

Co-Director Amy Cantrell says that it was help from strangers after the storm that helped Beloved persevere.

“What was so powerful as people coming from all over the country, you know, we would be exhausted and just shocked, devastated, and folks would come … and that was very inspiring and just really lifted us up in many ways,” Cantrell told BPR on July 7.

“Our hearts are just broken for Texas … we know this really viscerally in our bodies what it feels like to go through a disaster like that,” Cantrell said.

This is why Beloved Asheville sent a trailer full of initial supplies like boots, gloves, cleaning products to combat mold, and more to Texas.

“When we see that something like this is happening in Texas now … Usually people can say that it is a ‘payback,’ only how we frame it is ‘love back.’ We send love back to this community that sent us love when we needed more love than ever,” Bermejo said.

Both explained that they learned from Helene about disaster relief and tried to share advice with folks in Texas.

“You don't really get a handbook when this happens to your community, and so because we have walked that road, we can certainly talk about what has worked for our community and each phase and that kind of thing,” Cantrell said.

Bermejo explains that relief needs move from essential survival to reconstruction of roads, bridges, homes and shelters.

“We are thinking of reconstruction, besides reconstruction of the building, besides the reconstruction of the souls, there is thinking about how we heal from collective traumatic experience in this community,” he said.

Another example of learning is Beloved waited until July 7 to send the first truck so that they wouldn’t overwhelm folks in need.

Soon after the disaster in Texas, news of flooding in Central North Carolina brought a new location in need. Beloved sent supplies to Carrboro, Saxapahaw and other locations.

Bermejo says the volunteers coming to and from western North Carolina to help have bonded.

“We are now planning a reunion for the one-year anniversary after the flood because people are saying we became family,” he said.

Mountain Core Mission continues to send supplies across the country

At the Mountain Core Mission warehouse in Sylva, Gary Smith explains that the non-profit, which launched out of necessity during the storm, has continued sending help wherever it is needed.

“It’s not surprising. We've always said it's not if we have another disaster, it's when. It just wasn't here. It just happened to be in Central Texas,” Smith told BPR on July 7.

“We have been assisting the flood victims in Kentucky. The truck that just left today is going to Kentucky to assist with the tornado activity there.”

At the time, Smith was working to get supplies to Texas, and Mountain Core Mission sent 1,800 hygiene kits to San Antonio last week.

The group has become smaller in recent months, with just two partners, Smith and Elissa Hashem, managing supplies from around the country. In April , the group was made up of six core members, but it has decreased as costs have increased and funds have slowed.

“As time went on, random donations dwindled to a stop. So we have amazing partners that can send us containers of products directly from the manufacturer,” Smith explained.

He says the group's new goal is to be a “middleman” for supplies to local non-profits, churches, and community organizations that are working directly with folks in need.

“That's why we're here, to help everyone we can. Through the disaster of Helene, we met so many people around the country, which is why we've developed those relationships, and we continue to grow those relationships, and that is why we exist,” Smith said.

Lilly Knoepp Mountain CORE Mission's Gary Smith poses at the non-profit's warehouse in Sylva.

He says many of their corporate partners at this point provide over-the-counter medicines and baby formula as well as clinical supplies for medical organizations.

The non-profit is currently working on getting tax-exempt status to be able to accept online donations. They have also expanded to local events. The non-profit organized a “Christmas in June” giveaway with the Eastern Band of Cherokee and the Christian Appalachian Project to provide toys and snacks for children in need.

Smith says over 1,600 children and over 700 families received supplies for the summer.

“Hopefully it's just something to bring a little extra joy to the area during the summer when school's out and maybe give parents and grandparents a little bit of a break because the kids have new toys and such,” Smith said.

Ongoing efforts send support

Organizations across the region continue to raise funds for families and recovery efforts in Texas. Find out more from Texas Public Radio here .

Asheville Independent Restaurant Association (AIR) is one such organization raising funds from local restaurants between July 17 -27 for Kerr County Flood Relief Fund . Through the organization’s Benevolent Spirits programs $1 from each drink sold at more than 15 local restaurants and bars will be sent to the relief fund.

“Having recently been through a similar experience, we know how important it is to quickly get funds into the hands of non-profits, first responder agencies, and community groups providing immediate relief,” Meghan Rogers, executive director of AIR said in a press release.