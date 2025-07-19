'Wait Wait' for July 19, 2025: With Not My Job guest James Gunn

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest James Gunn and panelists Paula Poundstone, Adam Burke, and Bobcat Goldthwait. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Yaupon's Time To Shine; What Drivers Really Want; Chuck E. Cheese Grows Up

Panel Questions

A Cold Play on the KissCam

Bluff The Listener

There's a wild new discovery about William Shakespeare. Our panelists tell three stories about it. Only one of them is telling the truth.

Not My Job: Superman writer and director James Gunn answers our questions about t-shirt guns

James Gunn, director of Superman, plays our game called, "James Gunn, meet the T-Shirt Gun!" Three questions about t-shirt guns.

The Kids Are Alright To Vote; Finding a Beauty for the Beast

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: The Magic of Etsy; Bros Getting Gregorian; Time To Dial Back the Sunshine

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after yaupon, what will be the next brand new way to wake ourselves up in the morning.



