Police investigating report of shots fired at N.C. A&T gathering overnight

North Carolina A&T State University police are investigating a report of shots fired during a large, unofficial student gathering overnight.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight near the Deese Clock Tower.

No one was injured. The incident prompted a warning from the AggieAlert! emergency notification system.

University officials say two people took out weapons and fired several shots. There is currently no evidence that they were shooting at each other.

According to the school, the crowd quickly dispersed, and university police do not believe there is an ongoing threat.

North Carolina A&T begins the fall semester today.

