© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFAE's HD signals are impaired. Learn more.

How to get more than one-word answers when talking to kids

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 21, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT

Kids often give one-word answers to questions like “How was school?” or “What did you do today?”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong gets some advice on how to ask better questions to foster curiosity and conversation with kids from Shelbie Witte, the dean of the College of Education and Human Development at the University of North Dakota. She wrote about this topic in The Conversation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom