© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tires from failed artificial reef experiment wash up on Emerald Isle beaches

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 27, 2025 at 11:29 AM EDT
Holden Beach officials say old tires from the reef make their way on to the strand from time to time during storms, and crews are working to remove them.
Diana Coca
/
Facebook
File photo: After a Nor’easter in 2023, hundreds of tires washed up in coastal communities, including Emerald Isle as well as Pine Knoll Shores and Holden beach.

The state of North Carolina used millions of tires from the 1970s to early 1980s to build artificial reefs to create new fishing grounds and habitat for marine life, but the long-term environmental effects were not well considered.

Eventually the tires break apart and wash ashore, especially during storms.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Erin, Emerald Isle town staff collected a pickup truck load or so of tires last week, but Town Manager Frank Rush said it wasn’t a significant number and the work didn’t take very long. He said it’s a relatively common occurrence after significant storms.

After a Nor’easter in 2023, hundreds of tires washed up in coastal communities, including Emerald Isle as well as Pine Knoll Shores and Holden beach.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston