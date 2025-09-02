Asheville City Council member Kim Roney enters 2026 mayoral race

Asheville City Council member Kim Roney has announced that she will run for mayor again in 2026. Roney is the second candidate (alongside incumbent Mayor Esther Manheimer) to publicly enter the race more than a year ahead of the general election.

Roney, 45, has served on the City Council since 2020. She grew up in Asheville, graduated from the University of North Carolina at Asheville, and works as a music teacher and piano technician.

In a Labor Day social media post, Roney outlined her campaign priorities.

“My priorities include advancing affordability, climate, and neighborhood resiliency, and public safety responses that meet the serious issues in our community,” Roney wrote.

Roney also ran for mayor in 2022, making it through the primary before losing to Manheimer in the general election. She was first elected to City Council in 2020 after serving on several city advisory boards.

The nonpartisan municipal primary election is scheduled for March 3, 2026. The general election will be held Nov. 3, 2026.