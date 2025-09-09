Aspire plans $31M renovation for Crystal Towers in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem housing officials are considering a multi-million dollar project to renovate one of the city’s high-rise buildings.

Crystal Towers is an affordable housing complex built more than 50 years ago. It serves seniors and individuals with disabilities, and residents have long fought for structural improvements.

A recent assessment shows it could cost nearly $31 million to fully renovate the aging building.

Mike Douglas, a longtime resident of Crystal Towers, says it’s overdue.

"I do like the fact, and this is what we fought for, that they did take the considerations of the people that live there into making these decisions for a change," he says.

Douglas says he’s worried, though, that delays could increase the price.

Aspire, the organization responsible for overseeing public housing in Winston-Salem, still needs to secure funding and approval from the City Council.