© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Mecklenburg Commissioners advance transit authority in 8-1 vote

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published September 16, 2025 at 8:41 PM EDT

Mecklenburg Commissioners on Tuesday approved several agreements to create a new Metropolitan Transit Authority should voters approve a one percentage point increase in the sales tax in November.

The authority would replace the Charlotte Area Transit System. It would be governed by a 27-member board.

Commissioners voted to start accepting applications for their nominees to the board, starting on Wednesday September 17th and running through November 7th. That’s three days after Election Day.

Meg Fencil of Sustain Charlotte urged Commissioners to vote yes.

“Public transit is foundational for building a sustainable and vibrant Mecklenburg County,” she said. “It connects people to jobs, education, health and care and opportunity while reducing traffic congestion and emissions.”

Commissioners voted 8-1 to move forward with the authority. Susan Rodriguez McDowell voted no.

Commission chair Mark Jerrell urged the community to “get to work” and support the transportation plan.
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison