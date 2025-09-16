Mecklenburg Commissioners advance transit authority in 8-1 vote

Mecklenburg Commissioners on Tuesday approved several agreements to create a new Metropolitan Transit Authority should voters approve a one percentage point increase in the sales tax in November.

The authority would replace the Charlotte Area Transit System. It would be governed by a 27-member board.

Commissioners voted to start accepting applications for their nominees to the board, starting on Wednesday September 17th and running through November 7th. That’s three days after Election Day.

Meg Fencil of Sustain Charlotte urged Commissioners to vote yes.

“Public transit is foundational for building a sustainable and vibrant Mecklenburg County,” she said. “It connects people to jobs, education, health and care and opportunity while reducing traffic congestion and emissions.”

Commissioners voted 8-1 to move forward with the authority. Susan Rodriguez McDowell voted no.

Commission chair Mark Jerrell urged the community to “get to work” and support the transportation plan.