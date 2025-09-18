© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

CATS says it's security plan for Lynx Blue Line is 'fully operational'

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published September 18, 2025 at 11:30 AM EDT
A security officer checks tickets during the midday commute on a northbound Blue Line train on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025.
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
A security officer checks tickets during the midday commute on a northbound Blue Line train on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025.

The Charlotte Area Transit System said Wednesday that its security plan for the Lynx Blue Line is now fully operational. CATS is working to increase security after 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska was murdered on the light rail last month.

The transit system’s private security firm, PSS, has told CATS that it’s now fully staffed. And Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police will also have 20 officers dedicated to providing security on trains and station platforms, says CATS chief security officer Eric Osnes.

“And as part of this posture, we’re continuing to conduct fare blitzes to connect with our customers to enforce compliance to ensure safety and accountability are visible throughout our system,” Osnes said.

CATS released data showing it’s on track to write roughly 2,000 citations this year for people riding the Lynx Blue Line without a ticket. That’s about the same number as in 2024.

Overall, the light rail will carry a little more than 7 million passengers this year.

CATS said it’s banning more people from using the transit system for infractions such as violence or fare evasion. Last year, the system issued 42 exclusions, which can be for six months, a year, or indefinite. Already in 2025, it’s banned 106 people from trains and buses.
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison