Greensboro's community safety director recognized for violence reduction work

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published September 23, 2025 at 3:30 PM EDT
Headshot photograph of Greensboro community safety director Latisha McNeil.
Courtesy city of Greensboro
Latisha McNeil is the city of Greensboro's community safety director.

The National Offices of Violence Prevention Network presented Greensboro Community Safety Director Latisha McNeil with the Trailblazer of the Year Award.

The recognition is for directors who develop innovative approaches to reducing violence.

McNeil created the city’s Comprehensive Community Safety plan, which was two and a half years in the making. Its strategy involves engaging the community, providing pathways to economic and social opportunities for folks at the margins. It also takes a holistic view of safety, addressing things like homelessness, substance abuse disorder and more.

In tackling youth violence, McNeil says she’s currently working on a strategy to help give young people a voice.

"What are the things that youth are asking for? How do we bring more opportunities to support them? Being able to provide them with multiple places and areas that they can go to have fun in a safe environment is a big part of our responsibility for ensuring their safety," she says.

To that effort, her department recently hired an 18-year-old youth director of engagement. He’ll be responsible for helping develop a youth strategy within the Comprehensive Community Safety Plan.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
