Greensboro's community safety director recognized for violence reduction work

The National Offices of Violence Prevention Network presented Greensboro Community Safety Director Latisha McNeil with the Trailblazer of the Year Award.

The recognition is for directors who develop innovative approaches to reducing violence.

McNeil created the city’s Comprehensive Community Safety plan, which was two and a half years in the making. Its strategy involves engaging the community, providing pathways to economic and social opportunities for folks at the margins. It also takes a holistic view of safety, addressing things like homelessness, substance abuse disorder and more.

In tackling youth violence, McNeil says she’s currently working on a strategy to help give young people a voice.

"What are the things that youth are asking for? How do we bring more opportunities to support them? Being able to provide them with multiple places and areas that they can go to have fun in a safe environment is a big part of our responsibility for ensuring their safety," she says.

To that effort, her department recently hired an 18-year-old youth director of engagement. He’ll be responsible for helping develop a youth strategy within the Comprehensive Community Safety Plan.