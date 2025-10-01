© 2025 WFAE

Update: Authorities confirm identities of three killed, six wounded during Southport mass shooting

WHQR | By Nikolai Mather
Published October 1, 2025 at 6:59 PM EDT
A makeshift memorial outside of American Fish Company in Southport, where eight people were shot on Saturday night.
Nikolai Mather/WHQR
A makeshift memorial outside of American Fish Company in Southport, where eight people were shot on Saturday night.

Saturday night's shooting killed three and wounded six during a live concert at American Fish Company in Southport. Now, the City of Southport has released the identities of those killed, as well as six people who were taken to the hospital with injuries and who have now been released.

Authorities said earlier this week that a number of victims were from out of town, which made contacting next of kin more difficult.

Now, three names have been released: Joy Rogers, a 64-year-old Southport resident; Mike Durbin, a 56-year-old man from Galena, Ohio; and Solomon Banjo, a 36-year-old man from Charlottesville, Virginia. They were all shot fatally on Saturday night.

Rogers went to American Fish Company with her husband Lennie, who shared a tribute to her earlier this week and was not injured in the gunfire. She was a retiree who had moved to Southport only a year prior.

WHQR is working to confirm further details about Durbin and Banjo.

On Friday, the City of Southport released the names of six people who had been injured (earlier reports had indicated five) and have since been released from the hospital.

  • Jackson Schurtz, 38, Afton, VA
  • William Parent, 64, Oak Island, NC
  • John Barlow, 63, Amityville, NY
  • Lauren Buscher, 54, Wheaton, IL
  • Thomas Lafferty, 58, Oak Island, NC
  • Tammy Hirt-Huff, 59, Oak Island, NC

City officials asked that "the public be respectful of these victims, their families, and their privacy as they try to navigate this difficult."
Nikolai Mather
Nikolai Mather is a Report for America corps member from Pittsboro, North Carolina. He covers rural communities in Pender County, Brunswick County and Columbus County. He graduated from UNC Charlotte with degrees in genocide studies and political science. Prior to his work with WHQR, he covered religion in Athens, Georgia and local politics in Charlotte, North Carolina. In his spare time, he likes working on cars and playing the harmonica. You can reach him at nmather@whqr.org.
