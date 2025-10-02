© 2025 WFAE

Furniture removed from downtown Winston-Salem park in response to 'disruptive behavior'

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published October 2, 2025 at 12:20 PM EDT
An empty park in downtown Winston-Salem
David Ford
/
WFDD
Merschel Park has been a popular place for people of all walks of life who used benches, tables and chairs to gather. That outdoor furniture was removed last week to address public disturbances.

On September 26, the benches, tables and chairs that once formed gathering places at downtown Winston-Salem’s Merschel Park were removed by city staff.

In a statement explaining the move, City Manager Patrick Pate points to a noticeable uptick in disruptive behavior at Merschel Park that has prompted police action. In response, he adds, city staff took “proactive steps to foster a more positive environment in the park,” which includes the removal of furniture.

Pate says the city will propose new downtown parks guidelines in the coming months, for consideration by the Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Commission and City Council.

Kimberly Bolden is experiencing homelessness. She takes the bus for transportation, and used to stop at Merschel Park during her layovers at the nearby station. But Bolden says the scene there has changed.

"The youth don’t have nothing to do, nowhere to go," she says. "They fight all the time. They disrespect — like I’m an elder. I stopped sitting in the park lately because of that reason."

A woman experiencing homelessness waits out the rain.
David Ford
/
WFDD
Kimberly Bolden is experiencing homelessness. Here she waits for the rain to subside on 4th and Trade Streets in downtown Winston-Salem. She says she feels unsafe at Merschel Park at night due to disruptive behavior from local youths after dark.

Bolden feels that rather than removing park benches, the city should restrict unaccompanied youth there during night hours. Her partner, Tony, who asked that his last name not be used, points to a different solution: addressing homelessness.

"Some of these homeless people can’t get into shelters because they’re full," he says. "Ain’t got nowhere to go. So, I think instead of taking the chairs away, they need to help these people." 

At a recent City Council meeting, the issue of reopening the Day Center at Bethesda was proposed to help accommodate the homeless population. City Manager Pate says Bethesda is currently seeking corporate and individual funding to do so. But he adds, all city and federal funds for homeless services have already been allocated for 2025.
David Ford
David Ford

Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
