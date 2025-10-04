'Wait Wait' for October 4, 2025: With Not My Job guest Becca Mann
This week's show was recorded in Chicago with guest host Negin Farsad, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Becca Mann and panelists Shantira Jackson, Hari Kondabolu, and Adam Felber. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
General Discomfort; Hollywood's New IT Girl; Little Piggies in the Office
Panel Questions
Family Affairs
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about a big development in television, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: Champion open water swimmer Becca Mann answers our questions about enclosed water
Writer and champion open water swimmer Becca Mann plays our game about closed water called, "Tanks For Joining Us." Three questions about aquariums.
Panel Questions
Problems On The Other Side of the Leash; A Hangry Wedding; Baby's First Woodshop
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Social Distancing Fashion; Pooch Hooch; 8-Legged Problem in the UK
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict, now that he's banned "fat generals," how will Pete Hegseth improve the military next.
