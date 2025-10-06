Tuesday is municipal primary day across the Piedmont

On Tuesday, Piedmont voters will decide who they want on the November 4 ballot for various city and town elections during primary voting.

This year marks the first time in more than a decade that Greensboro has an open seat for mayor.

Current Mayor Nancy Vaughan, who has held the office since 2013, announced last year that she would not seek reelection.

Four candidates are on the primary ballot to replace her, including a city council member, a former mayor, a former judge and a political newcomer.

Several council positions are also on the ballot, including three at-large seats.

More than 6,500 Guilford County voters cast their ballots during the early voting period at four precincts across the county.

In Asheboro, the primary will whittle down a crowded field for the city council. Fourteen candidates are on the ballot. The field will be trimmed to eight for the Nov. 4 general election, Randolph elections officials say.

The open seat for mayor of Asheboro is among the key races. Four candidates have filed to replace longtime incumbent David Smith, who is not seeking re-election.

The field includes sitting Council Members Eddie Burks and Joey Trogdon, as well as Brett Thompson and Jen Bucardo.

More than 1,200 Randolph County voters cast their ballots during the early voting period that ended Saturday.