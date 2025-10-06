© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte City Council committee votes no to advance transit authority item to full council

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published October 6, 2025 at 4:01 PM EDT
Charlotte City Council’s Transportation and Planning Committee voted not to recommend a key part of the process for forming a new transit authority during its meeting today.

The committee voted 3-2 against recommending the Metropolitan Public Transportation Authority process to the full council. The new authority would be formed to run the local transit system if voters approve a one-cent sales tax referendum on next month’s ballot.

Applications for the new board are open and according to the council, there have been over 70 already. Councilmember Malcom Graham said the council needs to take care in creating the new board.

"I've been saying this for a year and a half now, it's the process that's really been Achilles' heels," Graham said. "I wanna make sure that there's a process that yields the best results for if this thing is stood up, that we got the right people around the table making the right decisions."

Applications for the board close Oct. 13. A working group will conduct interviews from Oct. 20 through 31.

Even though the council committee didn’t vote to recommend the appointment process, the full council is expected to vote on appointments in November…if the referendum passes.
