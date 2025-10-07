Mayoral races set for Greensboro and Asheboro after Tuesday's municipal primary

Greensboro City Council Member Marikay Abuzuaiter and former Mayor Robbie Perkins were the top two vote-getters in the Guilford County mayoral primary Tuesday.

They will advance to the general municipal election on November 4.

In complete but unofficial results, Abuzuaiter received 40 percent of the vote, and Perkins 33 percent. Candidates Mark Cummings and Akir Khan finished third and fourth, respectively, in the four-way race.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan announced last year that she would not seek reelection. She’s been the mayor since 2013.

Perkins previously served one term as mayor. Before that, he had been a longtime city council member.

Abuzuaiter has been an at-large council member for 14 years and is currently Mayor Pro Tem.

In Asheboro, City Council Members Joey Trogdon and Eddie Burks were the top two finishers in the Randolph County municipal mayoral primary.

Longtime Mayor David Smith decided not to seek reelection.

Trogden received 45 percent of the vote and Burks 38 in complete but unofficial results. Challengers Jen Bucardo received 11 percent and Brett Thompson 6 percent.

Incumbent Council Members Kelly Heath and Bill McCaskill will advance to the general election for the Asheboro City Council after the primary whittled the field from 14 to eight candidates.

Phil Skeen was the top finisher among council candidates with 15 percent.

