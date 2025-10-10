© 2025 WFAE

Forsyth backs grant bid for hemp company considering Winston-Salem move

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont
Published October 10, 2025 at 5:00 PM EDT
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners meeting at the county's government center.
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners pictured at a meeting in May 2025.

Forsyth County leaders are signaling support for an effort to bring a hemp product manufacturer to Winston-Salem.

The Board of Commissioners agreed to let W.H. Farms Company apply for a $400,000 state grant that would help it move its headquarters to a vacant Winston-Salem building.

The company manufactures wellness and cosmetic products derived from hemp, a fact that initially raised questions for Commissioner Gray Wilson.

“One person's wellness is another one's poison," he said.

Wilson ultimately voted in support of the measure after learning the company’s products are FDA-compliant.

County officials say the company’s move to the area could create about 40 jobs and bring $120,000 in tax revenue over the next decade.