Rep. Cecil Brockman bond set at $1 million

A $1 million bond has been set for Guilford County Rep. Cecil Brockman after he was arrested and charged with sexual offenses.

The High Point lawmaker is facing four felony charges for alleged indecent liberties with a child and statutory rape of a 15-year-old.

Brockman was due in court on Thursday, but the hearing was delayed due to a medical emergency.

A judge ruled Friday that he couldn't have any contact with the victim. He also can’t leave the state.