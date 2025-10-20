Basilica of Saint Lawrence in Asheville undergoing multi-million repairs

The Basilica of Saint Lawrence in downtown Asheville, among the city’s architectural marvels, is under restorative construction. The 116-year-old church is known for its elliptical dome – one of the largest of its kind in North America.

Spanish engineer Rafael Guastavino set his sights on constructing the basilica after helping build the Biltmore House in the early 1900s.

Now, after years of wear and tear, and some minor damage from Hurricane Helene, the church is surrounded by construction fencing, scaffolding and black tarps. They are all in place as the church starts phase one of repairs, which will cost just under $8 million.

“ It's a multi-phase project, so we're just in the first phase now for the roof and the drainage systems and some of the brickwork and masonry that needs to be redone,” said Monsignor Roger Arnsparger, the church’s leader.

The repairs to the roof will prevent future water damage to the building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places . The church has also been declared a site of “National Significance" by the National Park Service and was blessed by Pope John Paul II, who elevated the status of the church to minor basilica in 1993.

So far, the church has raised about half of the money they need for phase one. Almost $1 million came from a National Parks Service grant.

Arnsparger is hopeful that they can raise the rest and avoid taking out a loan for the project.

“It's a great opportunity for all of our parishioners, but also for the town. And we get a lot of visitors here. And they love the beauty of what they see,” he said.

The church estimates that the first phase of the repairs, which includes replacing parts of the roof and gutter system, will be completed in the summer of 2026.

The most recent process of preserving the basilica began in 2005 when the church hired an engineering firm for an assessment. In 2018, the church commissioned another preservation assessment. Following those reports, the church has been raising money for the total repairs, which are estimated at $30 million.