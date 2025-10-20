© 2025 WFAE

City expands water line flushing efforts in Greensboro’s southside

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published October 20, 2025 at 3:03 PM EDT
A photo of a Greensboro water tower
Courtesy city of Greensboro
The city of Greensboro is expanding its water flushing efforts in south Greensboro.

Greensboro is expanding its water line flushing program to address brown water coming from residents’ pipes.

The city is partnering with contractor Hydromax in the effort. Flushing improves water quality by removing sediment from the city’s system.

Water Supply Manager Scott Jewell says the new partnership will help minimize community impacts and reduce future discoloration.

“This is a more aggressive flushing system, where we actually will isolate certain sections of pipe and then flush those lines out to force out any legacy items of iron and manganese in the distribution system,” Jewell said.

South Greensboro residents learned in September that there were increased levels of those two elements in their water. City officials have said although this caused discoloration the chemicals didn’t exceed environmental standards.

Expanded flushing will begin in south Greensboro on Wednesday.
