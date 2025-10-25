Charlitta Hatch

Please list your occupation: Chief Data & Analytics Officer and Deputy Director of Innovation & Technology for the City of Charlotte. In this role, I oversee data governance, digital equity, and innovation strategies for the 14th-largest city in the U.S., ensuring technology and policy work together to drive equitable outcomes, transparency, and efficiency.

Please list your connections to or involvement with CMS (children in the district, PTO experience, etc.): Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is home for me. I’m a proud CMS graduate by way of Davidson IB and Vance (Julius Chambers) High school, who walked the same halls my children do today, now raising the third generation of CMS students in my family. I’ve experienced this district as a student full of promise, as a parent navigating choices, and as a community advocate working to make our schools stronger.

I serve on the CMS Foundation Board, where I help support fundraising and strategic initiatives that bring innovation into classrooms and elevate teacher voices and VP of Advocacy for Highland Creek PTA. Beyond my service, my doctoral research in Urban Education explores family engagement and the decision-making processes families use when choosing schools. That work gives me both personal and academic insight into how trust, communication, and opportunity shape the choices families make.

CMS shaped who I am. Now, I’m deeply committed to shaping what it can be for every child and every family.

Please list your political experience and any education or political advocacy groups you’re affiliated with: Twice appointed by Charlotte City Council to the Civil Service Board, I had the honor of serving as both Chair and Vice Chair for three years. The responsibilities included overseeing employment, hiring, and promotion decisions that required fairness, due process, and accountability. That experience gave me a front-row seat to how good governance works: asking the right questions, balancing policy with people, and ensuring every decision is transparent, consistent, and just. It’s the same level of governance our families deserve from the school board.

My leadership is rooted in governance, not politics, that is grounded in equity, accountability, and measurable outcomes. This has been demonstrated through my board service for a variety of organizations that support our students, including EmpowHERment, Junior League of Charlotte, CMS Foundation, and Children’s Theatre of Charlotte. I believe effective governance is about setting clear expectations, monitoring results, and building trust through transparency. That’s how we move from talk to tangible progress for every student and educator in CMS.

Please list any other relevant professional experience: I have over 20 years of experience leading multimillion-dollar transformation initiatives across the public and private sectors, including roles at IBM, Accenture, and Slalom Consulting. Beyond my professional career, I am the founder of The Me3 Project, a nonprofit dedicated to changing the narrative of young Black boys in America through positive storytelling, advocacy, and community partnerships.

As an author, I’ve written three children’s books: “Black Boy Joy,” “Black Boy Joy: Christmas Countdown,” and “Black Boy Joy: Promoted to Big Brother,” as well as educational flashcards and puzzles designed to build identity and confidence in children.

In addition to my creative and nonprofit work, I’ve served in leadership roles across numerous community organizations. I also co-host a podcast where I explore topics at the intersection of education, leadership, and equity, amplifying stories that inspire change and community connection. These experiences reflect my commitment to empowering families, uplifting educators, and creating spaces where all children can thrive both inside and outside the classroom.

Why do you want to serve on the school board?: I’m running for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education in District 1 because I believe in the power of public schools to change lives, because they changed mine. As a first-generation college student, I know what opportunity looks like when schools are strong, supported, and focused on every child’s potential.

I walked the halls of CMS as a student. Now, I walk them as a parent. I’ve experienced this district from every angle: as a product of the system, a board member of the CMS Foundation, and now as a mother navigating it for my own children. I’ve seen what’s possible when our schools thrive, and I’ve seen where we’ve fallen short.

Public education is at a crossroads. We are watching the growing politicization of schools and the dismantling of systems that once opened doors for all children. Now more than ever, we need leaders with the courage, skills, and vision to protect and strengthen public education for future generations.

I bring a governance mindset, community focus, and professional expertise in policy, data, and family engagement to ensure every child receives an excellent education.

I love Charlotte. Charlotte has given me so much. I’m Charlitta from Charlotte, and I’m running for all of us.

Name one thing you feel CMS currently does well and one thing you would push the district to improve: CMS excels in offering diverse learning opportunities from magnet programs to early college pathways that help students discover their potential. However, the district must improve consistency and accountability in achieving literacy and math proficiency, especially in early grades. I would focus on aligning resources to outcomes, ensuring teacher support and family engagement are integrated into academic recovery strategies, and using data transparently to track progress across schools.

In your opinion, what is the CMS school board’s most important function?: The CMS Board’s most important function is governance: setting policy, approving budgets, and holding the superintendent accountable for improving student outcomes. The board should focus on outcomes, not operations and translating advocacy into measurable results. Effective governance requires data-driven decision-making, transparency, and collaboration between the district, families, and community stakeholders to ensure all students succeed.

What do you think should be CMS’ biggest funding priority? Where should that funding come from?: Teacher retention and early literacy must be CMS’s top funding priorities. Investing in competitive salaries, professional development, and classroom resources directly impacts student outcomes. Funding should also expand access to mental health support and digital equity tools. CMS should continue to partner with Mecklenburg County, leveraging public-private collaborations, and advocating for state funding reform to ensure sustained, equitable investment in our schools.

There has recently been uncertainty around school funding from both the state and federal levels. What actions, if any, should the school board take to navigate this uncertainty?: The Board must plan strategically and lead steadily, especially when funding challenges arise. That means planning for it, not panicking through it. Responsible governance requires multi-year financial forecasting, consistent advocacy with state and local partners, and a clear focus on protecting what matters most: students and classrooms.

Budget cuts should never feel like the sky is falling. Instead, the Board must provide calm, consistent leadership that prioritizes critical classroom investments and shields students from the impact of financial fluctuations.

I will advocate for a more transparent budgeting process that shows families and taxpayers where dollars go and what outcomes they produce. We can also strengthen relationships with legislators, expand partnerships, and pursue grants that diversify funding and reduce dependency on any single source.

Steady, strategic leadership not reactionary decisions, will ensure CMS continues to serve every student well, regardless of economic shifts.

How can the board support the closing of performance gaps between high- and low-performing students?: Closing performance gaps starts with closing opportunity gaps. We must ensure that every student, regardless of race, zip code, or background, has access to the resources, teachers, and supports they need to succeed. That means allocating resources equitably, not equally, based on student and school needs.

As a board member, I would advocate for deploying our strongest educators, like master teachers, literacy specialists, and interventionists, where they can have the greatest impact. We must continue to invest in early literacy, culturally responsive teaching, and expanded digital access to give every child the tools to thrive.

Accountability must go hand-in-hand with equity. The Board should track progress using disaggregated data by subgroup, connect interventions to measurable outcomes, and require regular public reporting so families can see where progress is being made and where additional support is needed.

Most importantly, we must engage families as full partners in learning. When schools, teachers, and families work together, we don’t just close gaps, but we open doors to opportunity, achievement, and long-term success for every student in CMS.

The share of students enrolled in public schools is shrinking while private schools and charters have grown in recent years. How should CMS react?: Rebuilding trust is essential to reversing CMS enrollment decline and making our district the first choice for families. My doctoral research in Urban Education focuses on how families navigate the school choice process for their children. That work has given me deep insight into the factors that drive families’ decisions: perceptions of safety, representation, academic rigor, communication, and trust.

We must apply that understanding districtwide. CMS should use data and qualitative feedback to identify why families choose or leave our schools, then act on what we learn. That means improving two-way communication, ensuring consistent school quality across neighborhoods, and expanding programs that reflect the diversity of our students: STEM, dual-language immersion, and career pathways, among them.

Ultimately, strengthening public schools through transparency, accountability, and excellence is the best answer to competition. When families see their voices reflected in decisions and their children thriving in safe, high-quality learning environments, CMS will once again be their first choice.