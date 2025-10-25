Juanrique Hall

Please list your occupation: I am a diesel mechanic, and I coach football at Livingstone College.

Please list your connections to or involvement with CMS (children in the district, PTO experience, etc.):

I have a daughter that goes to school in CMS.

Please list your political experience and any education or political advocacy groups you’re affiliated with:

I am involved with and endorsed by MeckGOP.

Please list any other relevant professional experience.

(No answer)

Why do you want to serve on the school board?

I want to serve in the school board because I recognize the need for leadership and a new direction. Our education system is in crisis, and we need leadership that is willing to put students first and above politics.

Name one thing you feel CMS currently does well and one thing you would push the district to improve:

CMS has been showing growth in reading and math scores, but it is not enough. Learning cannot happen in environments where behavior is out of control. Students must face real consequences for bad behavior before we can ever put a dent in the teacher shortage and get them to stop leaving.

In your opinion, what is the CMS school board’s most important function?

The board of education’s most important functions is hiring the Superintendent and holding that person accountable and setting the budget.

What do you think should be CMS’ biggest funding priority? Where should that funding come from ?

(No answer)

There has recently been uncertainty around school funding from both the state and federal levels. What actions, if any, should the school board take to navigate this uncertainty?

(No answer)

How can the board support the closing of performance gaps between high- and low-performing students?

(No answer)

The share of students enrolled in public schools is shrinking while private schools and charters have grown in recent years. How should CMS react?

(No answer)

