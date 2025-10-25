Courtesy Melissa Easley

Occupation: Educator and small-business owner. I own Rhythm & Exposure Media, a creative agency that partners with local nonprofits and community organizations to promote education, music and social impact causes.

Involvement with CMS (children in the district, PTO experience, etc.): Taught in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for ten years and am the parent of two CMS students — one in elementary and one in middle school. My involvement in public education goes beyond the classroom; I’ve been an advocate for teachers, students, and families both locally and statewide. That commitment continues in my service on the CMS Board of Education, where I focus on communication, transparency, and ensuring families, teachers, and staff all have a voice.

Political experience and any education or political advocacy groups you’re affiliated with: Elected to the CMS Board of Education in 2022 (District 1). Co-founder of North Carolina Teachers United, a statewide pro–public education network connecting 46,000+ educators and families. Member of CMAE/NCAE. I’ve partnered with statewide and local advocacy groups to advance inclusive and equitable education policies and to train educators on effective advocacy.

Please list any other relevant professional experience: Nearly 20 years as a classroom teacher and instructional leader; master’s in Online Teaching & Learning; National Board Certified in Middle Grades Science. Experience in Title I schools, delivering PD for teachers, and training educators statewide on advocacy and communications. As a small business owner, I collaborate with nonprofits and schools on community impact projects — experience that informs my approach to accountability and stakeholder engagement.

Why do you want to serve on the school board? Strong public schools build strong communities. As an educator and CMS parent, I’ve seen how policy impacts classrooms and families. I’m running to continue improving communication, transparency, and student outcomes. My priority is ensuring every child has access to a great teacher, safe and supportive schools, and the resources to thrive — while respecting educators as professionals and partnering with families as true stakeholders.

Name one thing you feel CMS currently does well and one thing you would push the district to improve: CMS excels at offering diverse opportunities — magnets, CTE, arts, and language immersion — that help students find their path. We can improve communication and consistency. Families and staff deserve timely, clear information on decisions that affect them. I’m committed to making board and district communication more transparent and accessible so everyone feels informed and included.

In your opinion, what is the CMS school board’s most important function?: Governance focused on student outcomes: set clear goals, align resources, and hold the superintendent accountable—while representing the community’s vision and values. That requires listening to families and staff, fiscal responsibility, and transparent decision-making that keeps students at the center.

What do you think should be CMS’s biggest funding priority? Where should that funding come from?: Recruiting and retaining excellent teachers and staff. Every goal — literacy, safe schools, closing gaps — depends on a strong workforce. Funding should come from both the state (core responsibility) and Mecklenburg County (local supplements/capital). I’ll keep advocating for budgets that prioritize people and put resources into classrooms.

There has recently been uncertainty around school funding from both the state and federal levels. What actions, if any, should the school board take to navigate this uncertainty?: Plan conservatively; advocate aggressively. Build strong relationships with lawmakers, protect classroom essentials, and be transparent with the public about impacts. Prioritize teacher/staff pay, student safety, and academic supports while avoiding short-term cuts that undermine long-term progress.

How can the board support the closing of performance gaps between high- and low-performing students?: Start early and target resources. Strengthen Pre-K and K–2 literacy/math, expand tutoring and wraparound services, and attract experienced teachers to high-need schools. Use data to track progress by student group and hold the system accountable for equitable outcomes.

The share of students enrolled in public schools is shrinking while private schools and charters have grown in recent years. How should CMS react?: Make CMS the district of choice: excellent teaching, safe schools, strong academics, and clear communication. Expand high-quality programs (magnets, CTE, early college), improve school culture, and rebuild trust through transparency and consistency so families choose and stay with CMS.