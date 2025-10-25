Robert Edwards

Please list your occupation.

I currently serve as an Exceptional Children (EC) teacher and Compliance Facilitator with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. In addition, I work as an independent contractor supporting small businesses with quality improvement, compliance, policy writing, and mental health operations.

Please list your connections to or involvement with CMS (children in the district, PTO experience, etc.).

Exceptional Children (EC) teacher and Compliance Facilitator with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, I also serve on my school's School Improvement Team.

Please list your political experience and any education or political advocacy groups you’re affiliated with.

I have not previously held political office but have collaborated with several political candidates and advocacy groups over the years. I bring more than 20 years of experience in education, community leadership, and public service. Within Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, I serve as an educator and compliance facilitator, advocating for equity, literacy, and mental health support for students with disabilities. My political and civic engagement includes involvement with local Democratic organizations, higher education advisory committees, and youth advocacy programs focused on expanding access and opportunity.

I currently serve on the Board of Directors for a local behavioral and mental health agency and have served as a board advisor for small businesses promoting community development. My previous affiliations include serving as a student advisor for the NAACP Shaw University Chapter, as an advisory member for the National HBCU Directors Association, and as an advocate for performing and visual arts education. Additionally, I partner with Never Too Young, a local kidney health awareness organization, to promote community wellness. My lifelong mission is to advance policies rooted in equity, cultural competence, and quality improvement that strengthen education, mental health, and overall quality of life in Mecklenburg County.

Please list any other relevant professional experience.

I bring over 20 years of experience in education, higher education administration, and behavioral health leadership. I currently serve within Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools as an Exceptional Children (EC) teacher and Compliance Facilitator, ensuring that students with disabilities receive equitable academic and behavioral supports in alignment with state and federal standards.

In addition, I am an independent behavioral health contractor, specializing in policy development, organizational compliance, and operational improvement. I write and implement policies that ensure behavioral health practices meet Joint Commission accreditation standards and work with small businesses to enhance efficiency, strengthen compliance systems, and increase revenue growth.

Previously, I served as Director of Fine Arts and Professor at Johnson C. Smith University and as Assistant Director of Fine Arts at Shaw University, where I led curriculum development, accreditation reviews, and professional development initiatives. My earlier work as a Residential Counselor at The Pines Residential Treatment Center provided hands-on experience supporting at-risk youth through behavioral intervention and crisis management.

These experiences collectively reflect my ability to lead with accountability, ensure compliance, and advance educational and organizational excellence, skills directly aligned with the responsibilities of serving on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education.

Why do you want to serve on the school board?

I am running for the Board of Education to help shape a school system where every student, teacher, and parent feels supported, heard, and empowered.

• Strengthen Student Literacy: I am committed to improving and sustaining student achievement in math and reading by expanding evidence-based literacy and numeracy programs that meet students where they are and help them grow.

• Support and Retain Teachers: Our teachers deserve competitive pay, respect, and the freedom to teach creatively. I will advocate for increased salaries, greater classroom autonomy, and trauma-informed practices that foster safe and supportive learning environments.

• Build Strong Partnerships: I believe in strengthening collaboration between parents, teachers, and schools through open communication, transparency, and active community engagement.

• Prioritize Mental Health: Both students and educators deserve access to mental health resources and environments that nurture wellness, resilience, and emotional safety.

• Position CMS as a learning school district: I aim to help CMS become a state and national model for equity, innovation, and excellence in teaching and learning.

Name one thing you feel CMS currently does well and one thing you would push the district to improve.

CMS does an excellent job offering diverse academic and career programs that prepare students for college, careers, and beyond. However, the district must do more to support teacher retention and student mental health.

One thing that would push the district to improve is placing for focus on teachers and students’ wellness. Teachers need manageable workloads, fair compensation, and access to wellness resources, while students need consistent emotional and behavioral supports. By investing in the well-being of both teachers and students, CMS can create stronger, more stable classrooms where all students can achieve in their academics.

In your opinion, what is the CMS school board’s most important function?

The most important function of the CMS School Board is to provide strong forward-thinking leadership, operational and policy oversight, and ensure every student has equitable access to a high-quality education. The board must oversee fiscal responsibility, support the superintendent, teachers, and staff, and make data-driven decisions that prioritize student achievement and well-being. Most importantly, board decisions must be guided by input from parents, educators, and students to create transparent, accountable leadership. Finally, the board must ensure the superintendent’s efforts align with the district’s educational goals and community needs.

What do you think should be CMS’ biggest funding priority? Where should that funding come from?

CMS’s biggest funding priority should be in retaining great teachers in classrooms through competitive local supplements, smaller class sizes, and up-to-date classroom tech (e.g., student devices). The 2025/2026 request to county commissioners specifically highlighted staff raises and Chromebooks, reflecting this need. In detail, retaining our current teachers, recruiting new educators, and supporting exceptional staff through fair compensation, manageable workloads, and essential tools like technology and classroom resources. While we must rely heavily on county appropriations, state funds, and stable federal support (especially Title allocations), supplemental funding should also come through strategic fundraising efforts and partnerships with local businesses, community stakeholders, and nonprofit organizations. This diversified approach ensures we’re not overly dependent on any single revenue source and allows us to sustain high-impact programs even in tight budget years.

There has recently been uncertainty around school funding from both the state and federal levels. What actions, if any, should the school board take to navigate this uncertainty?

With uncertainty around state and federal school funding, the CMS Board must plan strategically and stay proactive. The board should work closely with the county commission to stabilize local funding while advocating at the state level for fair teacher pay and classroom support. Transparency and strong communication with the community are essential so families understand how funding changes affect schools. To bridge potential gaps, CMS should also strengthen partnerships with local businesses, nonprofits, and community stakeholders, and pursue fundraising initiatives that can provide supplemental resources to maintain essential programs, teacher support, and student services during times of fiscal uncertainty.

How can the board support the closing of performance gaps between high- and low-performing students?

Closing performance gaps requires a proactive approach and early intention for high-and-low performing students through a data-driven and equitable approach. The CMS Board must prioritize diagnostic assessments to identify learning gaps early, especially for students with IEPs and 504 plans so instruction can be tailored to individual needs. Differentiated instruction should be expanded across classrooms, using hands-on learning tools, Al learning, explicit teaching strategies, and programs like Reading Recovery and Math Pathways to strengthen foundational literacy and math skills.

Early intervention is critical. CMS should invest in remediation programs beginning in the earliest grades to prevent small gaps from becoming long-term barriers. This includes expanding high-dosage tutoring, summer learning, and after-school enrichment in Title 1 and high-need schools. The board can also support teacher training in evidence-based practices and ensure all schools have equitable access to resources and technology.

Finally, addressing performance gaps means addressing whole-child needs by supporting mental health, social-emotional learning, and family engagement. When students feel safe, supported, and understood, academic performance follows. By combining data-driven strategies, community partnerships, and early intervention, CMS can ensure every student can reach their full potential.

The share of students enrolled in public schools is shrinking while private schools and charters have grown in recent years. How should CMS react?

CMS must respond to declining public school enrollment by rebuilding trust, improving quality, school safety, and demonstrating that our schools are the best choice for families. This should be accomplished through a well-structured education marketing strategy. Rather than competing with private and charter schools, CMS should focus on what makes public education strong, qualified teachers, diverse learning opportunities, and equitable access for all students.

The district can start by expanding innovative programs that attract and retain families, such as magnet programs, career academies, and dual-enrollment partnerships with local colleges. Strengthening support for teachers through meaningful professional development, smaller class sizes, and better working conditions will also improve classroom experiences and outcomes.

Equally important is improving communication and engagement with families. CMS should be transparent about academic progress, safety, and funding decisions, while creating more opportunities for parent and community input.

By focusing on academic excellence, mental wellness, and family trust, CMS can reaffirm its role as the cornerstone of public education in Mecklenburg County. Our goal should be to make every neighborhood school a high-performing, safe, and welcoming environment so that families choose CMS not out of obligation, but because it represents the strongest path to student success.

