Shamaiye Haynes

Nonprofit leader.

Please list your connections to or involvement with CMS (children in the district, PTO experience, etc.):

I’m a CMS parent and long-time advocate for equitable education. My children attended CMS schools, and I’ve worked closely with school leaders, teachers, and parents through partnerships supporting student success, teacher appreciation, and family engagement. I also serve as a mentor and advocate for unhoused students and families in our district.

Please list your political experience and any education or political advocacy groups you’re affiliated with:

I ran for CMS Board At-large in 2023 and currently serve as a candidate for District 2. I’m endorsed by the Black Political Caucus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Mecklenburg County Democratic Party, Charlotte-Metrolina Labor Council, and current District 2 Representative Thelma Byers-Bailey. I also have the Moms Demand Action Gun Sense Candidate Distinction. I’ve been an affiliate (non-voting) member of The North Carolina Association of Educators since 2017 and have long supported many other education advocacy groups focused on equity and opportunity.

Please list any other relevant professional experience:

In addition to my current leadership role, I also have extensive private-sector experience in finance and operations.

Why do you want to serve on the school board?

I want to serve because I believe education is the most powerful tool we have to change lives. As someone who earned a GED, worked two jobs, and later graduated college while raising children, I know the transformative power of education. I’m running because our kids deserve more than talking. They are entitled to effective and genuine solutions to closing the achievement gap.

At the heart of everything I do is community. I believe leadership is about service, consistency, and standing shoulder to shoulder with the people you represent. District 2 deserves a board member who listens, follows through, and fights for every child’s right to an excellent education. I’m ready to keep showing up, doing the work, and building the kind of schools and communities our children deserve.

Name one thing you feel CMS currently does well and one thing you would push the district to improve:

CMS has made meaningful academic strides in recent years, and we are moving in the right direction. The district continues to innovate with programs that attempt to expand opportunities such as magnet offerings, early colleges, and career pathways. Those are signs of progress that should not be overlooked.

Where we can improve is in how we deepen family and community engagement. Schools cannot do it alone, and too often we rely solely on state, local, and federal funding that does not meet the full scope of our students’ needs. By expanding the community schools model, CMS can strengthen the partnership between educators, parents, and community organizations, bringing additional resources, mentors, and support directly into schools.

When families and neighbors are involved in shaping the school environment, student success follows. The community schools model is about collaboration, shared accountability, and building schools that truly reflect and serve their communities.

In your opinion, what is the CMS school board’s most important function?

The school board’s most important function is governance setting policy that ensures students, educators, and families are supported while holding the superintendent accountable for measurable results. We are responsible for vision and oversight, not micromanagement. Effective boards listen to communities, make data-informed decisions, and prioritize the long-term well-being of students over politics or personal agendas

What do you think should be CMS’ biggest funding priority? Where should that funding come from?

Teacher recruitment and retention should be one of CMS’s top funding priorities. We cannot improve outcomes for students without supporting the people who educate them. Funding should focus on competitive pay, professional development, and classroom resources. The board should also continue to advocate for state-level changes to the funding formula, CONTINUE TO ADVOCATE FOR LEANDRO, pursue grants, and strengthen partnerships with local government and community and philanthropic partners to close funding gaps.

There has recently been uncertainty around school funding from both the state and federal levels. What actions, if any, should the school board take to navigate this uncertainty?

CMS has an opportunity to deepen partnerships with local organizations, higher education institutions, and businesses that are invested in the success of our students. Expanding the community schools model is one proven way to do this, leveraging community assets to improve school culture, increase family engagement, and meet student needs holistically.

The board should also work closely with Mecklenburg County to maintain consistent local support and collectively advocate for the state to meet its constitutional obligation to fully fund public education. By combining fiscal transparency, community collaboration, and equity-driven priorities, we can navigate funding uncertainty without compromising the quality of education our students deserve.

How can the board support the closing of performance gaps between high- and low-performing students?

Closing performance gaps begins with ensuring that every student receives the targeted support they need to succeed. The board should work closely with the superintendent to advance evidence-based learning and behavioral interventions that address both academic and social-emotional needs. This includes expanding access to reading and math specialists, strengthening intervention teams at each school, and identifying students early for the support they need.

Equally important is providing educators with the time, tools, and professional development to implement interventions effectively. Consistent progress monitoring, small-group instruction, and restorative approaches to behavior create classrooms where students feel seen, supported, and ready to learn. By focusing on early intervention, collaboration, and a culture of belonging, CMS can close performance gaps and ensure that every student is positioned for long-term success.

The share of students enrolled in public schools is shrinking while private schools and charters have grown in recent years. How should CMS react?

Rather than viewing private and charter schools as competition, CMS should focus on becoming the first choice for families by delivering high-quality, inclusive, and innovative public education. The best way to attract and retain families is through results: strong academics, safe learning environments, and schools where students feel valued and supported. The board should work closely with the superintendent to strengthen academic outcomes through evidence-based learning and behavioral supports, expand career and technical pathways, and elevate teacher morale through meaningful engagement and resources. We should also ensure consistent communication with families, listening to their needs and making data-informed improvements that reflect their feedback. When CMS centers excellence, transparency, and trust, families will see the value of staying in public schools. Our focus should always be on providing the best possible education for every child in every neighborhood.