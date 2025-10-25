Stephanie Sneed

Please list your occupation.

Attorney.

Please list your connections to or involvement with CMS (children in the district, PTO experience, etc.).

My connection to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is both personal and professional. I am a CMS parent with two children who attend schools in the district, giving me firsthand understanding of the challenges and hopes our families experience every day.

Before being elected, I served on the CMS Bond Oversight Committee, where I helped ensure accountability and transparency in the use of school construction and improvement funds. That experience strengthened my commitment to fiscal responsibility and equitable investment in our schools.

As Chair of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education, I now lead one of the largest school systems in the nation, overseeing a $2.1 billion budget, 19 000 employees, and 141 000 students across 186 schools. I have championed policies and partnerships that strengthen student success, teacher recruitment, post graduation readiness and family engagement.

Beyond my board service, I have been deeply engaged in advocacy and community work focused on education equity. As Chair the Black Political Caucus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg and immediately preceding, a member of the education committee, I helped lead efforts around closing educational gaps and addressing disparities in student discipline within CMS. This work continues to inform my belief that equity must be intentional, measurable, and community-driven.

I have also been an active PTA member and CMS volunteer, participating in school-based events and community initiatives. I have served as a Girl Scout leader, based out of a CMS school, developing young girls into leaders.

My involvement extends into civic spaces as well, through the Westside Education Think Tank and Charlotte Community Think Tank, where I have worked to strengthen partnerships between parents, nonprofits, and the education system. These experiences keep me grounded in the daily realities of our students, teachers, and families.

Please list your political experience and any education or political advocacy groups you’re affiliated with.

As Chair, I oversee a $2.1 billion budget, 19 000 employees, and 141 000 students across 186 schools. In this role, I have championed the adoption of the Student Outcomes Focused Governance model, which re-centered the district on measurable goals in reading, math, and post-graduation readiness to ensure every student is Enrolled, Enlisted, or Employed. I helped guide the selection and onboarding of the superintendent, stabilize the district through a period of transition, and restore public confidence in board leadership.

Under my tenure, CMS achieved record academic performance, the largest decrease in low-performing schools in district history, and a 99 percent teacher fill rate. I also helped lead the passage of a $2.5 billion school bond, the largest in district history, to modernize facilities and expand access to safe, high-quality learning environments. I have championed teacher housing through the CMS @Home initiative, supported annual supplemental pay increases for educators, and advocated for intentional community partnerships to align resources with student needs.

Before my election, I served as Chair of the Black Political Caucus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg, one of the region’s most influential advocacy organizations. In that role, I helped lead legislative engagement and policy discussions to elevate equity and opportunity in public education, economic development and policy development. I also served on the Education Committee of the Black Political Caucus, focusing on the challenges of educational gaps and disparities in discipline affecting CMS students.

Additionally, I served as Vice Chair of my Voting Precinct, helping to strengthen civic participation and ensure that community voices are represented in local and state elections.

My educational background has also informed my leadership and governance style. I hold a Juris Doctor from Howard University School of Law, completed Master’s-level courses in City and Regional Planning, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a concentration in Environmental Science. This academic foundation gives me a comprehensive understanding of

how policy, infrastructure, and education intersect to shape equitable opportunity and long-term community success.

Through every role whether in law, governance, or advocacy I have worked to build systems that are fair, transparent, and accountable, and to lead with integrity, purpose, and a clear vision for student success.

Please list any other relevant professional experience.

My professional experience in law, public policy, and government is consistent with a focus leadership, organizational accountability, and systems improvement. As a labor and employment attorney, I manage complex labor and employment litigation, advise leadership on compliance and workplace policy, and ensure fair and equitable employment practices across a large federal workforce. This role requires sound legal judgment, strategic decision-making, and the ability to balance organizational goals with the rights and responsibilities of employees. These skills translate directly into effective governance and policy leadership within public education.

I have served as Legal Counsel for Child Protective Services, where I represented and advised the agency in cases involving child welfare and family law. This experience gave me a profound understanding of how social systems intersect with education, poverty, and family stability and the importance of advocacy in protecting children and ensuring access to opportunity.

Before entering the legal field, I worked as an Environmental Planner, coordinating intergovernmental collaboration among regional agencies. In that position, I analyzed community infrastructure, land use, and sustainability projects, strengthening my skills in strategic planning, community engagement, and data-driven decision-making. That background deeply informs how I approach large-scale systems like CMS, where complex factors such as facilities and transportation must align with academic goals and equity priorities.

In addition to my legal and planning experience, I have led numerous initiatives at the intersection of education, parents and community development.

I am also an experienced public speaker and policy advocate, having presented at national conferences including the Council of Great City Schools on topics such as public-private partnerships, superintendent searches, and systems governance for student outcomes.

Collectively, these experiences have shaped me into a leader who approaches education through a holistic lens, understanding how law, policy, housing, infrastructure, and family support all play a role in student achievement. My professional journey has been guided by a single belief: that effective governance means connecting strategy to people and people to progress.

Why do you want to serve on the school board?

I want to serve on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education because I believe public education is the most important work of local government and the foundation of opportunity for every child. My desire to serve is grounded in both purpose and proven leadership. As a CMS parent, attorney, and community advocate, I have seen firsthand the power of great schools to transform lives, families, and neighborhoods.

Serving as Chair of the Board of Education has been one of the greatest honors of my life. In this role, I helped stabilize the district during a time of transition, led the selection and onboarding of the superintendent, and guided the adoption of the Student Outcomes Focused Governance model. This framework centers our work on measurable goals in literacy, math, and post-graduation readiness, ensuring that every student leaves CMS Enrolled, Enlisted, or Employed.

Under my leadership, CMS achieved record academic gains, reduced the number of low-performing schools by the largest margin in district history, and reached a 99 percent teacher fill rate. I also helped lead the passage of a $2.5 billion bond to modernize schools and expand access to high-quality learning environments.

I am running for re-election because this work is not finished. I believe we must continue improving student outcomes, retaining and supporting great teachers, and expanding partnerships that strengthen schools and communities.

Name one thing you feel CMS currently does well and one thing you would push the district to improve.

One thing CMS currently does well is its focus on measurable student outcomes and accountability. Through the Student Outcomes Focused Governance model, CMS has re-centered its work on academic achievement, aligning the superintendent’s goals and district strategies directly with student success. This approach has produced historic gains, including record academic performance and the largest single-year drop in low-performing schools in district history.

However, we must continue improving how we engage and communicate with families and the broader community. Too often, the people most impacted by our decisions feel disconnected from the process. I would push for stronger two-way communication, more accessible data reporting, and intentional partnership structures that reflect the specific needs of each school community.

When families, educators, and community partners are fully informed and involved, our policies become stronger, our results more sustainable, and our students more supported.

In your opinion, what is the CMS school board’s most important function?

The most important function of the CMS Board of Education is to govern with purpose, accountability, and vision. The Board is responsible for setting clear student outcome goals, establishing guardrails, and ensuring that the superintendent and district leadership align every policy and budget decision with academic achievement and equity.

The role of the Board is not to manage daily operations but to ensure that the system functions effectively for all students. Through policy, budget oversight, and evaluation of the superintendent’s performance, we create the structure that drives student success.

Equally important, the Board serves as a bridge between the district and the community. We are the voice of the public in public education, responsible for transparency, engagement, and building trust. By focusing on governance, finance, and community connection, the Board ensures that CMS remains accountable to its goal to prepare every student to be enrolled, enlisted, or employed upon graduation.

What do you think should be CMS’ biggest funding priority? Where should that funding come from?

CMS’s biggest funding priority should be ensuring that every classroom is fully funded to support high-quality teaching and learning. That begins with recruiting, retaining, and supporting excellent teachers and staff through competitive pay and professional development. Our educators are the foundation of student success, and funding must reflect that priority.

We must also continue investing in safe, modern school facilities, mental health supports, and closing achievement gaps to create opportunities for every student.

To achieve this, CMS must continue advocating for a fully funded state education budget, as the North Carolina General Assembly holds primary responsibility for ensuring every student receives a sound education. County support remains essential but the bulk of the responsibility lies with the State.

Strategic and equitable investment is not just about spending more, it is about spending smarter to ensure that every dollar advances student outcomes, educator support, and community trust.

There has recently been uncertainty around school funding from both the state and federal levels. What actions, if any, should the school board take to navigate this uncertainty?

The Board’s responsibility is to stay focused on what matters most, students and what happens in the classroom. We must ensure that every financial decision protects teaching, learning, and the people who make both possible.

The Board should respond to funding uncertainty by maintaining a clear priority framework. First, preserving classroom instruction and educator support. Second, ensuring transparency and accountability in how resources are used. Third, strengthening partnerships that expand what public dollars can do.

We must continue advocating to the North Carolina General Assembly and federal leaders for consistent and equitable education funding that meets the constitutional requirement for a sound basic education. CMS should also continue exploring innovative partnerships with local government, nonprofits, and the private sector to sustain programs that directly impact students.

Most importantly, we must communicate clearly and consistently with our community about how funding decisions affect classrooms. Students must always come first. Stability in leadership and a commitment to student-centered priorities are how we navigate uncertainty and keep progress moving forward.

How can the board support the closing of performance gaps between high- and low-performing students?

The CMS Board of Education is already actively engaged in supporting closing achievement gaps through accountability, transparency, and measurable goals. Under the Student Outcomes Focused Governance model, the Board has established clear academic goals aimed at improving literacy, math, and post-graduation readiness for all students, with specific attention to reducing gaps between high and low performing groups.

At every board meeting, we review detailed monitoring reports that identify where achievement gaps exist, and we engage in extensive questioning and discussion with the superintendent and staff about the strategies being used to close them. This ongoing review allows us to hold the system accountable for progress and ensure that interventions are data driven and equitable.

In addition, the Board continues to prioritize investments to support the goals and strategies to close these gaps.

Through consistent monitoring, transparent reporting, and clear board direction, CMS is demonstrating that when you measure what matters and align resources with results, progress follows. The historic gains CMS has seen show this, including highest academic growth in the state if reading and math (grades 3-8) and math III.

The share of students enrolled in public schools is shrinking while private schools and charters have grown in recent years. How should CMS react?

While enrollment in some public districts across the state has fluctuated, projections show that CMS is expected to experience enrollment growth in the coming years. This reflects confidence in the strength of our schools and the work being done to improve outcomes and restore public trust.

At the same time, CMS must do a better job of marketing the many high-quality programs we offer, particularly our choice and magnet schools that provide innovative academic pathways in areas such as STEM, language immersion, the arts, and career and technical education. Parents and families deserve to know about the excellent opportunities available within CMS, and we must communicate that more effectively.

It is also important to educate the public about the differences between public schools and private institutions that receive voucher funds. Private schools are not held to the same accountability standards as public schools. They are not required to report student outcome data, employ certified teachers, or follow state-approved curricula designed to ensure college, career, and military readiness.

CMS must continue to advocate for equitable state funding and transparency in how taxpayer dollars are used. The expansion of private school vouchers diverts public funds away from the majority of students who attend public schools and does not necessarily provide better outcomes, particularly for families of lower socioeconomic means.

Parents absolutely have the right to choose where their children attend school, but CMS has the responsibility to inspire confidence and pride in public education. By focusing on academic excellence, innovation, and strong communication, CMS can remain the first choice for families across Mecklenburg County.

