© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

From Wild West chuck wagons to food truck gourmet treats; how modern technology relaunched and reshaped mobile dining

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 29, 2025 at 5:29 AM EDT
Rachel Whitner and her husband operate the No Rules food truck – with a revolving menu that might include a pineapple burger one day and a steak and cheese sandwich the next.
1 of 4  — food truck 2.jpg
Rachel Whitner and her husband operate the No Rules food truck – with a revolving menu that might include a pineapple burger one day and a steak and cheese sandwich the next.
Annette Weston, Public Radio East
Ice cream trucks symbolize carefree childhood summers for many who have fond memories of chasing the truck, sharing treats with friends, and past summers when life felt more carefree. Lisa Kingery, owner of The Dairy Duck in Swansboro, is operating one and selling cold treats in several communities in the surrounding area.
2 of 4  — Ice cream truck 1.jpg
Ice cream trucks symbolize carefree childhood summers for many who have fond memories of chasing the truck, sharing treats with friends, and past summers when life felt more carefree. Lisa Kingery, owner of The Dairy Duck in Swansboro, is operating one and selling cold treats in several communities in the surrounding area.
Annette Weston, Public Radio East
While ice cream trucks, and the blue tongues that can result from a colored, frozen treat are nostalgic for many generations, modern technology – like the internet and social media – have been a game-changer for the food truck business.
3 of 4  — Ice cream truck cover.jpg
While ice cream trucks, and the blue tongues that can result from a colored, frozen treat are nostalgic for many generations, modern technology – like the internet and social media – have been a game-changer for the food truck business.
Annette Weston, Public Radio East
Fall, and not the busy summer tourist season in eastern North Carolina, is the busiest time for mobile food vendors.
4 of 4  — Ice cream truck 3.jpg
Fall, and not the busy summer tourist season in eastern North Carolina, is the busiest time for mobile food vendors.
Annette Weston, Public Radio East

From Carolina barbeque to Cajun treats, sweets and donuts, food with a Mexican or Caribbean flair, there are dozens of food trucks feeding people in eastern North Carolina.

Listen as Public Radio East’s Annette Weston shares more about mobile dining in the region, with Lisa Kingery, owner of The Dairy Duck in Swansboro, and Rachel Whitner, who operates the No Rules food truck.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston