Guilford County leadership celebrates economic growth in annual address

Guilford County leadership touted the region’s economic and population growth in the annual State of the County address.

Board of Commissioners Chair Skip Alston highlighted major investments from businesses such as JetZero that will bring more than 14,000 jobs.

According to a presentation, the county has also seen residential growth with more than 700 new single-family home permits in 2025.

Alston said the county is in the midst of an economic boom.

“While we may not yet match our state's two largest counties in population size, we are matching them in strategic investments, community amenities, quality jobs, and excellence in education. And we are seeing results,” he said.

Alston said, despite these successes, there is still more work to do for families. Statistics show Guilford County’s infant mortality rate exceeds the state and national averages.

The county has launched its Infant Mortality Task Force to address the issue.