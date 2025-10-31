© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Guilford County leadership celebrates economic growth in annual address

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published October 31, 2025 at 4:48 PM EDT
A photo of Guilford Board of Commissioners Chair Skip Alston speaking at the 2025 State of the County address.
Courtesy Guilford County
Guilford County Chair Skip Alston highlighted economic and residential growth as signs of progress in the 2025 State of the County address.

Guilford County leadership touted the region’s economic and population growth in the annual State of the County address.

Board of Commissioners Chair Skip Alston highlighted major investments from businesses such as JetZero that will bring more than 14,000 jobs.

According to a presentation, the county has also seen residential growth with more than 700 new single-family home permits in 2025.

Alston said the county is in the midst of an economic boom.

“While we may not yet match our state's two largest counties in population size, we are matching them in strategic investments, community amenities, quality jobs, and excellence in education. And we are seeing results,” he said.

Alston said, despite these successes, there is still more work to do for families. Statistics show Guilford County’s infant mortality rate exceeds the state and national averages.

The county has launched its Infant Mortality Task Force to address the issue.
DJ Simmons
See stories by DJ Simmons