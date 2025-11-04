© 2025 WFAE

Forsyth County health director urges community support amid SNAP challenges

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published November 4, 2025 at 4:55 PM EST
On October 29, 2025, Forsyth County Health and Human Services Director Denise Price was among the civic leaders who urged a united effort to maintain nutrition assistance in the face of federal funding cuts.
David Ford
/
WFDD
On October 29, 2025, Forsyth County Health and Human Services Director Denise Price (center, at podium) and other civic leaders urged a united effort to maintain nutrition assistance in the face of federal funding cuts.

On Monday, following orders from two federal judges, the deputy under secretary of Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services stated his intention to use up all contingency funds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

SNAP costs the federal government about $8 billion a month, so the current balance of approximately $4.6 billion won’t last long.

Forsyth County Health and Human Services Director Denise Price says she and her team are preparing for worst-case scenarios, and they’re hyper-focused on working with providers to find solutions.

"Purchasing additional food resources so that they're available for distribution," says Price. "They're also increasing food drives. We're seeing lots of retailers that are allowing rounding up options so that there are more dollars. We have also focused a lot of energy around our specialty formulas for infants."

Price encourages community members wanting to help to contact local food pantries to inquire about their needs for volunteers, cash donations, specific food items or hygiene products.

Individuals seeking resources should visit Forsyth County’s federal shutdown webpage. And for more up-to-date information, Price recommends the Forsyth County HHS Facebook page.
