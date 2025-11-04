Man wanted for murder of grandmother, attempted murder of deputy spotted in Beaufort County between Vanceboro and Chocowinity

The man who has been on the run for more than a week, after investigators said he killed his grandmother and then stabbed a deputy while avoiding arrest, was spotted Monday in Beaufort County.

Dominic Connelly is wanted for the October 25 murder of his grandmother, Patricia Lopedote, in Havelock and the October 29 attempted murder of a Craven County Sheriff’s Deputy in Vanceboro.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office received a call at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday that Connelly was seen crossing U.S. 17 Highway North near N.C. 102, near Hackney, between Vanceboro and Chocowinity. Witnesses said Connelly was wearing dark color pants, carrying a bag and not wearing a shirt.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and U.S. Marshals searched the wooded area for several hours but he wasn’t found.

Multiple local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies continue to search day and night for Connelly by ground and air.

Anyone that sees Connelly should not approach him, but call 911 immediately. Sheriff Chip Hughes said anyone helping avoid arrest and prosecution will face criminal charges.