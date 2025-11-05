© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NC Head Start closures leave working parents 'scrambling' to find child care

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published November 5, 2025 at 2:24 PM EST
Educator addresses her students in a circle in a Head Start classroom
Lindsey Wasson
/
AP
An educator and her students in a Head Start classroom

Several Head Start programs across North Carolina and the country have abruptly closed amid the government shutdown.

These centers provide free, federally-funded early education to children from low-income families.

The closures are putting parents like Chantel Dockery, a single mom in China Grove, in a bind. Her two-year-old daughter’s Head Start program closed at the end of last week, leaving Dockery without child care.

“I talked to my job to see, you know, if I can switch shifts, work third shift," Dockery said. "But because it's so soon, I had to call out this week.”

That means her paycheck will be a week short. While she’s out of work, she plans to visit local food pantries. The loss of Head Start is hitting her finances hard.

“I'll probably have to pull out of my retirement funds to kind of make it through because if my job says, ‘No, we can't change your shift right now,’ then it's like, OK, now I gotta figure out how I'm gonna pay for child care for her so I can make it back and forth to work," Dockery said.

The other child care options she’s found cost around $800 a month. She might be able to get help from her family or neighbors, but not all the time, and not for free.

“I got these puzzle pieces that I'm trying to match together, and it has been a headache to say the least. Just scrambling," she said. "I wish, you know, I was more prepared, but unfortunately, like a lot of Americans, we’re living paycheck to paycheck.”

More than 2,500 children have lost their Head Start programs in the state amid the shutdown so far. Not all centers closed — just those that receive their funding in November.

In Forsyth County, the Head Start program is on a summer grant cycle, so it remains operational according to Family Services CEO Khari Garvin.

But he’s concerned about the families who lost access to a service he says goes way beyond babysitting.

“We're talking about preparing children for kindergarten entry and supporting families with ambitions to get out of poverty by helping them to improve their job skills or to complete degrees," Garvin said. "We're talking about supporting the local economy.”

He noted that the closures also impact Head Start employees who are now out of work.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz