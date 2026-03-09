© 2026 WFAE

North Carolina still doesn’t have a budget. Here’s how that affects everyday life

WFAE | By Will Michaels | NC Local
Published March 9, 2026 at 1:02 PM EDT
North Carolina flag.
wgappens5
/
pixabay
North Carolina flag.

Click on a bubble to learn how different aspects of life in NC are affected by the budget standstill.

Budget
State employees
Education
Health care
Taxes
Infra-structure
DMV
Police and courts
Budget

North Carolina is more than eight months into the current fiscal year without an enacted state budget, the only state in the country in that position. Republicans in the legislature are in the middle of a prolonged stalemate, largely because of disagreements about tax rates.

The state continues operating without a budget because of a law that allows for ongoing spending at last year’s levels. But that approach freezes key decisions about a wide range of policies, and leaves state employees like teachers without raises or cost-of-living adjustments they may have expected.
