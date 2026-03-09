Charlotte Hornets lose second straight with road defeat to Suns

The Charlotte Hornets dropped their second straight game Sunday night, falling to the Phoenix Suns 111–99 on the road.

Six Hornets scored in double figures, with point guard LaMelo Ball leading the team with 22 points.

Head coach Charles Lee said after the game that Phoenix’s defense created problems throughout the night.

“I thought their hands were active. They got their hands on a lot of our passes and, as we're driving, some deflections, some steals,” Lee said. “In the third quarter, again, I think we had like seven turnovers and they kind of made us pay for it. So I think their overall defensive activity was the thing that bothered us the most tonight.”

The Hornets continue their road trip Tuesday night when they face the Portland Trail Blazers.