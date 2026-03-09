© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Hornets lose second straight with road defeat to Suns

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published March 9, 2026 at 4:08 PM EDT

The Charlotte Hornets dropped their second straight game Sunday night, falling to the Phoenix Suns 111–99 on the road.

Six Hornets scored in double figures, with point guard LaMelo Ball leading the team with 22 points.

Head coach Charles Lee said after the game that Phoenix’s defense created problems throughout the night.

“I thought their hands were active. They got their hands on a lot of our passes and, as we're driving, some deflections, some steals,” Lee said. “In the third quarter, again, I think we had like seven turnovers and they kind of made us pay for it. So I think their overall defensive activity was the thing that bothered us the most tonight.”

The Hornets continue their road trip Tuesday night when they face the Portland Trail Blazers.
Sports
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.