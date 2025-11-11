Greensboro residents continue push for police reform after another viral arrest video

Some Greensboro residents are continuing to call for changes to policing after another video of an arrest has sparked concern.

Footage circulating online shows multiple officers holding down Nathaniel Williams, with one beginning to hit him. It’s the latest in a string of videos this year that have resulted in residents pushing for change. That includes the arrest of a UNC Greensboro student and her partner in October, which led a state legislator to call for an investigation.

“We cannot build a safe city on silence," Nevaeh Hodge, a student at N.C. A&T says. "We cannot preach unity while turning away from the pain, and we cannot tell our youth to believe in a system that refuses to believe in them.”

Hodge was among those at a city council meeting on Monday calling for police reform that includes more de-escalation training. Residents also continued their push for an end to regulatory stops.

The city council decided earlier this year not to fulfill that request. But following the recent election, a new slate of members could take up the matter after being sworn in in December.