Charlotte City Council makes four picks to new transit authority board

The Charlotte City Council on Monday made four picks to the new 27-member governing board for the new Metropolitan Public Transit Authority. It’s being created after Mecklenburg voters earlier this month approved a new one-cent sales tax for roads and transit.

Council members approved four new members: attorney Frank Emory, former City Council member David Howard, Red Hill Ventures CEO Todd Collins, and Jocelyn Jones Nolley, the chair of the Black Political Caucus, who is a project manager at Compass.

They have three additional picks to make, but haven’t yet found a candidate to get six votes.

They also approved picks made by the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, the Foundation for the Carolinas and Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles.

Mecklenburg County and the six towns also have to make selections to the board.

