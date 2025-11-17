High Point issues warning of city inspection impostors

High Point officials are warning residents and business owners that people may be impersonating city inspectors.

The impostors falsely claim to represent the city and demand payment for inspections.

City officials say inspectors will never request or accept remittance from business owners or tenants for those services.

Chris Whaley, High Point’s inspections services director, says city officials are getting the word out after a local restaurant was targeted.

“They scheduled it over the phone, so the guy never showed up on his scheduled date," he says. "He said at the very beginning that money was going to be required for him to come out and do an inspection. The business owner had dealt with us enough that he knew that it was not normal.”

Whaley says legitimate city inspectors will have an ID and will drive a vehicle with the city logo.

