New mobile opioid treatment unit opens in Greensboro

The state health department has opened a new mobile opioid treatment unit in Greensboro — the second of its kind in North Carolina.

The initiative aims to bring medication-assisted treatment and telehealth services to underserved parts of Guilford County.

In a release, health department officials said mobile centers help remove transportation barriers and make it easier for people to stay in recovery.

The Greensboro unit is now operating weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Bethel AME Church.

Officials are planning up to six more mobile treatment units for next year, supported by Hurricane Helene relief funds.