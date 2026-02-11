ICE issues detainer for Mecklenburg inmate, urges he not be released

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has issued an immigration detainer for a Mecklenburg County jail inmate charged with attempted murder, urging local authorities not to release him, even though ICE has not taken him into custody.

Jaime Gamez is charged with first-degree attempted murder, accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend at an east Charlotte park last month.

Gamez was arrested Jan. 31. ICE submitted an immigration detainer the next day, requesting that the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office not release him and to notify ICE before any release. A judge ordered Gamez released Feb. 2 on a $150,000 secured bond, but he remains in custody.

Gamez is a Mexican national and overstayed his tourist visa, according to ICE.

In a statement released Tuesday, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said, “We are calling on North Carolina politicians to commit to not releasing this attempted murderer from jail back into American communities."

McLaughlin also criticized North Carolina officials, saying the state has a history of not cooperating with ICE.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office told WFAE that ICE has not been notified to take custody of Gamez because he still faces a pending charge and has not posted bond. The spokesperson said if Gamez posts bond or the charge is disposed of, ICE would be notified and Gamez could be held for up to 48 hours beyond when he otherwise would have been released.